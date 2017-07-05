Snipperclips Tops Japanese Switch eShop Downloads in First Half of 2017 - News

Nintendo of Japan released its 25 best-selling Nintendo Switch eShop titles for the first half of 2017. Snipperclips - Cut it out, together! was the most downloaded game, followed by Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition.

Here is the top 25 Switch eShop downloads:

1. Snipperclips - Cut it out, together! (Nintendo)

2. Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Mojang)

3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo)

4. Kamiko (Fly High Works)

5. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)

6. ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug 3 (Hamster)

7. ARMS (Nintendo)

8. 1-2-Switch (Nintendo)

9. ACA NeoGeo The King of Fighters '98 (Hamster)

10. Othello (Arc System Works)

11. Voez (Fly High Works)

12. Super Bomberman R (Konami)

13. Frontier Days: Founding Pioneers (Arc System Works)

14. Blaster Master Zero (Inti Creations)

15. ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug (Hamster)

16. Human Resource Machine (Fly High Works)

17. Flip Wars (Over Fence)

18. Shovel Knight (Yacht Club Games)

19. Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers (Capcom)

20. Maison de Maeva (Moebius)

21. Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap (DotEmu)

22. Secret of Mana Collection (Square Enix)

23. Puyo Puyo Tetris (Sega)

24. Mighty Gunvolt Burst (Inti Creations)

25. Thumper (Drool)

Thanks MCVUK.

