Snipperclips Tops Japanese Switch eShop Downloads in First Half of 2017
Nintendo of Japan released its 25 best-selling Nintendo Switch eShop titles for the first half of 2017. Snipperclips - Cut it out, together! was the most downloaded game, followed by Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition.
Here is the top 25 Switch eShop downloads:
1. Snipperclips - Cut it out, together! (Nintendo)
2. Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Mojang)
3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo)
4. Kamiko (Fly High Works)
5. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)
6. ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug 3 (Hamster)
7. ARMS (Nintendo)
8. 1-2-Switch (Nintendo)
9. ACA NeoGeo The King of Fighters '98 (Hamster)
10. Othello (Arc System Works)
11. Voez (Fly High Works)
12. Super Bomberman R (Konami)
13. Frontier Days: Founding Pioneers (Arc System Works)
14. Blaster Master Zero (Inti Creations)
15. ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug (Hamster)
16. Human Resource Machine (Fly High Works)
17. Flip Wars (Over Fence)
18. Shovel Knight (Yacht Club Games)
19. Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers (Capcom)
20. Maison de Maeva (Moebius)
21. Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap (DotEmu)
22. Secret of Mana Collection (Square Enix)
23. Puyo Puyo Tetris (Sega)
24. Mighty Gunvolt Burst (Inti Creations)
25. Thumper (Drool)
Thanks MCVUK.
No Shantae on this list makes me sad. :(
Shantae is on many platforms. Hope her game has been a success, all things considered.
- +1
Shantae only released July 1st in Japan, so there's no way it could have made it into the list
- 0
they were also giving the download away free with joycons, that'll help
Beating Mario Kart I guess I can understand because it was released earlier but beating Zelda! Do the Japanese favour cartridges in a big way?
Has anyone any idea about any real sales numbers of any of these games? Snipperclips could be #1 with about 100k or #1 with 10k - could be a huge difference. I assume the truth is somewhere between 10k and 100k ;)
Minecraft was released in May, and Famitsu put with 55k+ for may alone, so Snipper Clips must have more than this.
- +4
Snipperclips had sold over 350,000 units worldwide as of late April, Nintendo has told us that much.
I think it is safe to say that it has very likely, sold over 100k in Japan.
- 0
Honestly looks like a great little title but I don't have a Switch, or friends.
it's super fun with another person
you can play it solo... but really it's far far less fun.
- 0
