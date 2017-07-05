Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology Debuts at the Top of the Japanese Charts - News

by, posted 17 hours ago

Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology (3DS) debuted at the top of the Japanese charts with sales of 24,596 units, according to Media Create for the week ending July 2.





The PlayStation 4 was the best-selling platform with sales of 29,194 units. The Switch sold 25,805 units, the 3DS sold 15,720 units, and the PlayStation Vita sold 4,403 units. The Xbox One sold 228 units, the Wii U sold 193 units and the PS3 sold 153 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[3DS] Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology (Limited Edition Included) (Atlus, 06/29/17) – 24,596 (New) [NSW] Arms (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 19,307 (148,707) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 14,423 (550,059) [PSV] Osomatsu-san: The Game – Hachamecha Shuushoku Advice Dead or Work (Limited Editions Included) (Idea Factory, 06/29/17) – 11,579 (New) [PS4] Portal Knights (Spike Chunsoft, 06/29/17) – 11,498 (New) [3DS] The Alliance Alive (FuRyu, 06/22/17) – 10,085 (36,506) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 9,144 (522,182) [3DS] Monster Hunter XX (Capcom, 03/16/17) – 6,003 (1,534,666) [NSW] LEGO City Undercover (Warner Bros., 06/29/17) – 5,351 (New) [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V (Low Price Version) (Take-Two, 10/08/15) – 3,927 (357,211) [PS4] Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana (Falcom, 05/25/17) – 3,681 (56,687) [PS4] Call of Duty: Black Ops III Game of the Year Edition (SIE, 06/29/17) – 3,244 (New) [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition (SIE, 03/19/15) – 3,175 (1,170,416) [PSV] Tsumigui: Sen no Noroi, Sen no Inori for V (Dramatic Create, 06/29/17) – 3,105 (New) [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Pokemon Moon (Nintendo, 11/18/16) – 3,069 (3,281,483) [PSV] Karumaka Circle (Limited Edition Included) (Entergram, 06/29/17) – 2,937 (New) [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 2,880 (195,892) [3DS] Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultimate Mission X (Bandai Namco, 04/27/17) – 2,764 (172,897) [PS4] Rainbow Six Siege (12/10/15) – 2,575 (208,764) [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo, 12/01/16) – 2,470 (1,057,256)

