Dragon Quest X Gets PS4 Version Introduction Trailer - News

/ 4,348 Views

by, posted 18 hours ago

Square Enix has released a new introduction trailer for the PlayStation 4 version of Dragon Quest X.

View it below:

Dragon Quest X will launch for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on August 17 and for the Nintendo Switch on September 21. The game is currently available for the Wii u, Windows PC and mobile devices.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles