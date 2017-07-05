Dragon Quest X Gets PS4 Version Introduction Trailer - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 18 hours ago / 4,348 Views
Square Enix has released a new introduction trailer for the PlayStation 4 version of Dragon Quest X.
View it below:
Dragon Quest X will launch for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on August 17 and for the Nintendo Switch on September 21. The game is currently available for the Wii u, Windows PC and mobile devices.
Please don't post DQX news...it hurts my soul....
Erm... unless theres a localisation announcement this isn't news for us.
Eh, even as a Dragon Quest fan I don't care much for this game. Played through what I could of the single player on PC and didn't really like it much.
Hopefully it comes to the US! I never got a chance to play X.
Will this come stateside?
