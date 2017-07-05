Aquaplus Has 3 or 4 Unannounced Titles - News

Aquaplus president Naoya Shimokawa announced on Twitter the company is working on three or four unannounced titles that will release after the launch of Dungeon Travelers 2-2.

"It has just come to my attention, but I guess there are zero announced Aquaplus titles planned for after the release of Dungeon Travelers 2-2… But surely enough, we are moving forward on the development of three to four titles, so please look forward to them. We should be able to announce the title planned for release around next spring before the year ends. My apologies if we can’t.”





“‘A New Utawarerumono Development,’ ‘Tears to Tiara 3,’ ‘Dungeon Travelers 3,’ ‘To Heart 3,’ etc.—everyone, thank you for voicing your expectations and support. From this point as well, our staff will work together as one. However, there are many threes, maybe even things such as a Comic Party 3 that skips a second game!? At some sort of other company, such titles exist. (Laughs.)”



Thanks Gematsu.

