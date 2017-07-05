Square Enix Announces New IP Antique Carnevale - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 18 hours ago / 4,517 Views
Sqaure Enix has announced new IP Antique Carnevale. The platforms were not revealed.
View the trailer below:
Here is an overview of the game:
Prologue
Have you thought about the differences between “things” and “living things”?
Or the differences between “dolls” and “people”?
If you ask, people will easily answer as such: dolls are “not able to move on their own,” right?
However, that is an invitation to the labyrinth.
Is a person unable to move by their own will not a “doll”?
Is a doll able to move by its own will not a “person”?
The explorers who wander around in search of an exit will find themselves deeply lost…
And then, one boy visits that labyrinth by himself…
He will listen. To the cries left behind by the “people” that have decayed in the labyrinth.
He will understand. The desires of the “dolls” captured in the labyrinth.
To that young man who stands in the space between people and dolls… I pray.
May the blessings of the people of origin be with him.
Bernhard (voiced by Natsuki Hanae)
The personification of the summons beast Wyvern. He regularly guards the town as the young commanding knight of the Valamion. He has a strong sense of justice, but hates rushing to conclusions, and is often censured by those around him. Under the orders of the president, he is currently searching for the strongest masters of the next generation.
Looks like a 3DS game
think it will be another mobile title
looked like a IOS game to me ;o
