Ultra Street Fighter II for Switch Sells an Estimated 98K Units First Week at Retail - Sales

by, posted 15 hours ago

The fighting game from Capcom - Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers - sold 98,246 units first week in the west at retail on consoles, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending May 27.

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 44,375 units sold (45%), compared to 25,787 units sold in Europe (26%) and 16,845 units in Japan (17%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 4,686 units in the UK, 4,749 units in Germany, and 8,349 units in France.

Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers released for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on May 26.

