SNES Classic Preorders in the UK Limited to One Per Customer - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 22 hours ago / 4,123 Views
If you are looking to purchase more than one SNES Classic Mini in the UK you are out of luck.
Amazon UK has contacted its customers with multiple units preordered that it is limiting preorders of the console to just one per person.
Amazon says there has been a "change to the availability of this item."
I only ordered one, so they didn't contact me. But I was considering buying two. One for myself, and one to sell for 5 billion dollars on ebay.
lol
- 0
And so far orders are limited to none per customer in North America it seems. -_-
Same here in Australia
Amazon? Attempting a pro-consumer policy? Is the world ending?
Unfortunately this doesn't seem to have freed up any preorders on the site, I still get the product unavailable notice.
About 2 months away from launch and no one seems to be providing any information on when North American stores can start even preordering.
What you can not buy in bulk and then resell at a profit? Limits of 1 per customer is Anti-Capitalist and not in line with an open free market system.
