SNES Classic Preorders in the UK Limited to One Per Customer - News

posted 22 hours ago

If you are looking to purchase more than one SNES Classic Mini in the UK you are out of luck.

Amazon UK has contacted its customers with multiple units preordered that it is limiting preorders of the console to just one per person.

Amazon says there has been a "change to the availability of this item."

Thanks NeoGAF.

