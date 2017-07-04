Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy and Trilogy Coming West in August - News

Bandai Namco announced Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy and Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in North America and Europe on August 25.





Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy includes Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm, Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2, Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst, and Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto.

Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy includes Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm, Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2, and Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst.

Here is an overview of the two games:

Rediscover the Naruto story in its entirety! From the rejected child to the respected Hokage, Naruto has grown up fighting against a host of enemies. Once again, take part in those thrilling battles alongside your favorite characters!

Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy

Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm, Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2, and Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Begin your journey through Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm with 100 compelling missions and the original animated TV series storyline up to the Sasuke Retrieval Arc.

Enjoy the battle system and online mode from Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2.

Prepare to defend Konoha in Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 against the Masked Man and Nine-Tails with Instant Awakening.

Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy

Four-in-one: All the Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm titles published in one edition.

Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy comes with a premium box, a special art book, and an exclusive 12 minutes-anime of Boruto’s adventure for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

