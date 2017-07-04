Shantae and Shovel Knight Come to Blaster Master Zero - News

posted 18 hours ago

Inti Creates revealed today that indie game heroes Shantae and Shovel Knight are joining Gunvolt and Ekoro as playable DLC characters in Blaster Master Zero.

Version 1.3 of Blaster Master Zero goes live on July 6, at which point Shantae will be available on the Switch/3DS eShop. Shovel Knight arrives August 3. As with DLC characters Gunvolt and Ekoro, both Shantae and Shovel Knight will be free to download for the first two weeks after launch. After the free period ends, each character will retail for $1.99.

