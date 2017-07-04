Activision: 'As Long as They're Playing a Call of Duty Game, We're Happy' - News

Fans of the Call of Duty series are sticking around to play some of the older titles, while ignoring the newest game. However, Activision is okay with that.

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare has underperformed, while sales for Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 shot up when it was released as a backwards compatible title on Xbox One in April.

"Call of Duty is unique, not only in gaming but in culture, in that it has had an annual release and has been at the top of the charts for so many years in a row. It's probably unprecedented," Activision CEO Eric Hirshberg told GamesIndustry.

"As a result, some unique benefits and challenges have emerged. One of them is that we now have multiple game universes active at one time. Our policy has been that as long as they're playing a Call of Duty game, we're happy. If people bought the new game but decided to go back to a previous one... if it's happening on a mass scale, then we want to provide new content for them. We just released the Zombies content for Black Ops III players, which is 18 months after that game launched. And it's doing really well.

"Call of Duty is less of a persistent platform as it is a persistent ethos. It is a game that makes you feel a certain way, and has certain expectations around core mechanics, tone and manner. I feel there are multiple presentations of that, and we have shown the ability to keep people engaged, sometimes for many years past the initial launch."

