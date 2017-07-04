Pokémon GO Tops 750M Downloads and $1.2B in Revenue - News

Pokémon GO has been downloaded more than 752 million times, according to app intelligence startup Apptopia.

The game earned $950 million in revenue in 2016 and $1.2 billion overall.





Apptopia reports there were 60 million monthly players in June, while 20 percent of them played the game once a day.

Thanks VentureBeat.

