Glacier White PS4 to be Released in Japan as Regular Model

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan announced it will release the Glacier White PlayStation 4 in Japan as a regular model on July 29.

The console was previously released as a limited run in February.





The 500GB model will be priced at 29,980 yen, while the 1TB model will be available for 34,980 yen.

