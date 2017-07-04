Bayonetta 1 and 2 Possibly Teased for Switch - News

Platinum Games launched has launched an official Japanese Twitter account and the first tweet included artwork from Bayonetta and Bayonetta 2

It has been pointed out that the color scheme is similar to that of the neon-colored Joy-Cons for the Nintendo Switch. It could possibly be a hint the games will be ported to the Switch.

Bayonetta is currently available for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Wii U, and Windows PC, while Bayonetta 2 is currently only available for Wii U.



