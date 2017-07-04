Omega Labyrinth Z Gets New Gameplay Trailer - News

D3 Publisher has released a new three minute gameplay trailer for Omega Labyrinth Z.

Omega Labyrinth Z will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan on July 6.

