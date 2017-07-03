The Surge Sells an Estimated 44K Units First Week at Retail - Sales

posted 19 hours ago

The science fiction, action RPG from Deck13 Interactive and Focus Home Interactive - The Surge - sold 44,077 units first week in the west at retail on consoles, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending May 20.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 34,395 units sold (78%), compared to 9,682 units sold on the Xbox One (22%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in Europe with 20,685 units sold (47%), compared to 15,614 units sold in the US (35%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 4,143 units in the UK, 3,115 units in Germany, and 4,007 units in France.

The Surge released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on May 16 in the US and May 19 in the UK.

