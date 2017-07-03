Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Tops UK Charts - News

/ 3,989 Views

by, posted 20 hours ago

Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy debuted at the top of the UK charts, according to Chart-Track for the week ending July 1. This is the first Crash Bandicoot game to debut at the top of the UK charts.

Micro Machines: World Series debuted in second and the retail release of Elite Dangerous debuts in seventh.





Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

1. Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy

2. Micro Machines: World Series

3. Grand Theft Auto V

4. Forza Horizon 3

5. FIFA 17

6. Overwatch

7. Elite Dangerous

8. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

9. Dirt 4

10. Rocket League

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles