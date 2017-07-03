Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Tops UK Charts - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 20 hours ago / 3,989 Views
Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy debuted at the top of the UK charts, according to Chart-Track for the week ending July 1. This is the first Crash Bandicoot game to debut at the top of the UK charts.
Micro Machines: World Series debuted in second and the retail release of Elite Dangerous debuts in seventh.
Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:
1. Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
2. Micro Machines: World Series
3. Grand Theft Auto V
4. Forza Horizon 3
5. FIFA 17
6. Overwatch
7. Elite Dangerous
8. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
9. Dirt 4
10. Rocket League
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
IS the Queen just stockpiling on GTA V or something? Who still doesn't have that game in that country?
More often than not remasters of old games herald a brand new instalment. I do wonder if this will prove to be true for Crash.
Great to hear! Hopefully this is the same across the globe. Could push vicarious to remake CTR and bash, as well as a reboot that takes it back to its roots, here's hoping!
Cant believe GTAV and Forza Horizon 3 are still in the top 5.
Bet it will top the US charts too!
Where it belongs!
Forza Horizon 3 still high on the charts but it will be replaced by Forza Motorsport 7.
Not so sure about that....Forza Motorsport games have continuously been low sellers.
It's heavily bundled across a wide range of promotions so no surprise. Some on gaf listed them all.
