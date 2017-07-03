Splatoon 2 Direct Set for July 6 - News

/ 3,296 Views

by, posted 20 hours ago

Nintendo announced it will host a Splatoon 2 Nintendo Direct on July 6 at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm UK.

You can watch the Direct at the following links:

Splatoon 2 will launch for the Nintendo Switch on July 21.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles