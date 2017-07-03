Jake Hunter, 7’scarlet, Bad Apple Wars, Psychedelica Coming to North America - News

/ 3,299 Views

by, posted 20 hours ago

Aksys Games announced at Anime Expo 2017 it is releasing many Japanese games in North America.





Jake Hunter Detective Story: Ghost of the Dusk is coming to the Nintendo 3DS in 2018, 7’scarlet is coming to the PlayStation Vita in 2018, Bad Apple Wars will launch for the PlayStation Vita on September 29, and sychedelica of the Black Butterfly and Psychedelica of the Ashen Hawk are coming to the PlayStation Vita in 2018.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles