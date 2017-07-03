Code: Realize ~Bouquet of Rainbows~ Coming to North America in 2018 - News

Aksys Games announced at Anime Expo 2017 Code: Realize ~Bouquet of Rainbows~ is coming to North America for the PlayStation 4 in 2018. The game is known as Code: Realize ~Saikou no Hanataba~ in Japan.





The game will also launch in Japan for the PlayStation 4 on August 24.

