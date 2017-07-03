Creeping Terror Coming West This Fall for 3DS and Steam - News

Aksys Games announced at Anime Expo 2017 Creeping Terror is coming to North America and Europe this fall for the Nintendo 3DS and Windows PC via Steam.





Here is an overview of the game:

The player controls the high school girl, Arisa, to explore “caves,” “tunnels,” and an “old mansion.” The story begins with the arrival of Arisa and her friends at an old mansion where a monster is believed to lurk. Later, Arisa awakens in a cave and finds herself alone. She has no way of knowing the fate that awaits her.



