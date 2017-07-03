Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hacker’s Memory Gets 2 New Gameplay Trailers - News

by, posted 22 hours ago

Bandai Namco at Anime Expo 2017 released new gameplay footage of Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hacker’s Memory.

View them below:

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hacker’s Memory will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in 2017 in Japan, and in early 2018 in North America and Europe.



Thanks Gematsu.

