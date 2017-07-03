The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia Coming West in Early 2018 - News

Bandai Namco announced at Anime Expo 2017 The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia is coming exclusively to the PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe in early 2018.



View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview for the game:

Assemble the Seven Deadly Sins and fight to save the Kingdom of Liones in The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia, coming to PlayStation 4! Based on the hit manga, The Seven Deadly Sins by Nabaka Suzuki, enjoy stories of adventure and experience all of the action and excitement from the anime. Play through memorable fights with famous characters such as Meliodas, Elizabeth, Hawk, and others in all of their unique fighting styles. Features: Assemble the Seven Deadly Sins – The popular hit anime The Seven Deadly Sins comes to console for the very first time.

– The popular hit anime The Seven Deadly Sins comes to console for the very first time. Action Oriented – A high-tension and fast-paced action fighting style that is expected of the popular anime series.

– A high-tension and fast-paced action fighting style that is expected of the popular anime series. Lush Environments – The world of Britannia comes to life in a scenic 3D environment, made possible by the power of the PlayStation 4.

– The world of Britannia comes to life in a scenic 3D environment, made possible by the power of the PlayStation 4. Adventurous Storyline – Experience an enticing story line and plenty of places in Britannia to explore.

