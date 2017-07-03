Gundam Versus Launches for the PS4 on September 29 in North America - News

/ 3,941 Views

by, posted 23 hours ago

Bandai Namco announced at Anime Expo 2017 Gundam Versus will launch exclusively for the PlayStation 4 in North America on September 29.





Here is an overview of the game:

World famous giant robot series and notorious head-to-head smash hit, Gundam Versus, is coming to the Americas for the first time for home console, this time built from the ground up exclusively for the PlayStation 4 system. Pilot legendary Mobile Suits, each equipped with their own weapons systems to learn and master along with enhanced mobility options allowing for advance strategies to evade and outwit opponents, in explosive two-on-two and three-on-three online battles.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles