Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Launches in Early 2018

Bandai Namco announced at Anime Expo 2017 Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in North America and Europe in early 2018.

Here is an overview of the game:

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker is a multiplayer online ame set in the universe of Naruto. Players will have the pleasure of fighting with their favorite characters and discovering a new gameplay style set in thrilling 3D environments with a completely new graphic style! Cooperate with your friends to become the greatest shinobi! Key Features Four-versus-four team based gameplay with eight ninjas fighting simultaneously; play co-op with your friends to become the best ninjas online.

Enjoy a new graphic style with more vivid colors for characters, maps, and ninjutsu!

Dynamic third-person ninja gameplay lets players take advantage of the arena environment verticality by jumping and running onto the wall and maps.

Features favorite Naruto characters and teams from the series including Naruto, Sasuke, and Team 7.

