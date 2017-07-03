LawBreakers Limited Physical Run Announced - News

/ 4,016 Views

by, posted 1 day ago

Limited Run Games has partnered with Boss Key Productions to release a limited physical run of LawBreakers for PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.





Here is an overview of each edition:

Standard Edition (PS4) – $39.99

LawBreakers on physical disc for PlayStation 4. Limited to 5,000 copies worldwide. Region-free. It will be available to purchase on Friday, August 4 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Collector’s Edition (PS4) – $69.99

This limited edition, individually numbered, big-box Collector’s Edition PlayStation 4 release of LawBreakers features a mix of premium digital and physical content:

[Physical] LawBreakers physical game for PlayStation 4 – a $39.99 value.

[Physical] Abaddon’s Journal – a journal ripped from the LawBreakers game world, featuring 50+ pages containing original fiction, art, and blank, functional, journal pages – a $19.99 value (final design may vary from mockup).

[Physical] Two LawBreakers ultra premium character card packs featuring thick card stock and foil – one pack for each faction (LAW and BREAKERS) – a $9.99 value.

[Physical] Exclusive vinyl LawBreakers sticker set plus a Deadzo sticker and postcard – a $4.99 value

[Physical] Premium individually numbered box issued by order of purchase. The box is 7.75″ x 9.5″ x 1.75″. The box design features embossing and will be printed with a beautiful metallic silver ink.

Collector’s Edition (PC) – $69.99

This limited edition, individually numbered, big-box physical PC release of LawBreakers features a mix of premium digital and physical content:

[Digital] Deadzo Deluxe Edition – the core LawBreakers game plus exclusive weapon and character skins – a $39.99 value (redeemable on Steam).

[Physical] Abaddon’s Journal – a journal ripped from the LawBreakers game world, featuring 50+ pages containing original fiction, art, and blank, functional, journal pages – a $19.99 value (final design may vary from mockup).

[Physical] Two LawBreakers ultra premium character card packs featuring thick card stock and foil – one pack for each faction (LAW and BREAKERS) – a $9.99 value.

[Physical] Exclusive vinyl LawBreakers sticker set plus a Deadzo sticker and postcard – a $4.99 value

[Physical] Premium individually numbered box issued by order of purchase. The box is 7.75″ x 9.5″ x 1.75″ – the same box dimensions as many classic PC games from the 80s and 90s. The box design features embossing and will be printed with a beautiful metallic silver ink.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles