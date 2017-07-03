Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Gets Overview Trailer - News

/ 4,207 Views

by, posted 1 day ago

NIS America released an overview trailer for Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

About Welcome to a new world of Danganronpa, and prepare yourself for the biggest, most exhilarating episode yet. Set in a “psycho-cool” environment, anew cast of 16 characters find themselves kidnapped and imprisoned in a school. Inside, some will kill, some will die, and some will be punished. Reimagine what you thought high-stakes, fast-paced investigation was as you investigate twisted murder cases and condemn your new friends to death. Key Features A New Danganronpa Begins – Forget what you thought you knew about Danganronpa and join a completely new cast of Ultimates for a brand-new beginning.

– Forget what you thought you knew about Danganronpa and join a completely new cast of Ultimates for a brand-new beginning. Murder Mysteries – In a world where everyone is trying to survive, nobody’s motivations are quite what they seem. Use your skills to solve each new murder or meet a gruesome end.

– In a world where everyone is trying to survive, nobody’s motivations are quite what they seem. Use your skills to solve each new murder or meet a gruesome end. Lie, Panic, Debate! – The world is shaped by our perception of it. Fast-paced trial scenes will require lies, quick wits, and logic to guide your classmates to the right conclusions.

– The world is shaped by our perception of it. Fast-paced trial scenes will require lies, quick wits, and logic to guide your classmates to the right conclusions. New Minigames – Between the madness of murdered peers and deadly trials, enjoy an abundance of brand-new minigames.

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita on September 26 in North America and September 29 in Europe, and for Windows PC via Steam worldwide on September 26.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles