Original Sonic Designer Draws New Sonic and Tails for Sonic Mania - News

posted 1 day ago

The original designer for Sonic the Hedgehog and Dr. Eggman, Naoto Ohshima,, has drawn new artwork of Sonic for Sonic Mania.

Shout-out to Sonicâ€™s original artist, @NaotoOhshima, who drew this in support of Sonic Mania! pic.twitter.com/BZcLQzrL9D — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) June 30, 2017

Sonic Mania will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC on August 15.

