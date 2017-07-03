Original Sonic Designer Draws New Sonic and Tails for Sonic Mania

Original Sonic Designer Draws New Sonic and Tails for Sonic Mania - News

by William D'Angelo, posted 1 day ago / 4,899 Views

The original designer for Sonic the Hedgehog and Dr. Eggman, Naoto Ohshima,, has drawn new artwork of Sonic for Sonic Mania.

Sonic Mania will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC on August 15.

1 Comments

Ljink96
Ljink96 (1 day ago)

It's...okay. The painted illustrations are much better.

