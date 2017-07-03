Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle Delayed to October in the West - News

NIS America has delayed Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle in the west to October 10 in North America and October 13 in Europe. The game is in development for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.

Watch the latest PS4 and PSV trailer below:





Watch the latest Switch trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

About the Story Reimu is spending her time at the Hakurei Shrine like any other day until a few people visiting the shrine spoke of rumours that a vampire is joining forces with the yokais to assault human beings. Concerned, Reimu steps up and goes to the Scarlet Devil Mansion to investigate the vampire. What mysterious figure is behind all of these escalating attacks…? About the Game Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle is a bullet-hell battle game that takes place in the Touhou universe. Take control of your favorite Touhou characters and join the fray. Featuring ear-tingling beats for each character, you might just find yourself dancing while you play. Key Features Return to the World of Touhou – Jump back into the world of Touhou and play as some of your favorite characters.

– Jump back into the world of Touhou and play as some of your favorite characters. High-Flying Combat – Take your bullet hell battles to the sky with the ability to fly.

– Take your bullet hell battles to the sky with the ability to fly. Climb the Rankings – Compete at home with friends, or online against everyone to climb the rankings and become the ultimate Touhou fighter.

