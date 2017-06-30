Shenmue III Footage, Announcements to be Shared at Gamescom 2017 - News

Ys Net announced it will share new movie clips, updates and make announcements regarding Shenmue III at Gamescom 2017 in August.

The developer also shared a new logo for the game:





Ys Net also provided a sneak peek of some of the characters in the game:

