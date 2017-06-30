Shenmue III Footage, Announcements to be Shared at Gamescom 2017 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 5 hours ago / 1,791 Views
Ys Net announced it will share new movie clips, updates and make announcements regarding Shenmue III at Gamescom 2017 in August.
The developer also shared a new logo for the game:
Ys Net also provided a sneak peek of some of the characters in the game:
A bit skeptical that this next installment will be able to recapture what made the first 2 games so special but at the same time I’m very excited that fans (like yours truly.) will be able to continue something that for the longest time was just a dream. -CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC NINJA APPROVED-
Development of this seems rather off-screen oddly. Wasn't this originally supposed to come out holiday 2017, or was it holiday 2018?
It was always 2018.
Oh, then I guess it's not that bad than.
