StarCraft: Remastered Launches in August - News

Blizzard Entertainment announced StarCraft: Remastered will launch for Windows PC worldwide on August 14 for $14.99.

“Nearly 20 years ago, StarCraft welcomed millions of gamers to an epic sci-fi universe—and also helped form the foundation for esports as we know it today,” said Mike Morhaime, CEO and cofounder of Blizzard Entertainment. “Passionate gamers around the world are still playing Brood War, both with friends and competitively, so we're modernizing the technology behind StarCraft so that they can continue to enjoy the game for many years to come.”





Here is an overview of the game:

StarCraft: Remastered adds modern conveniences to the original StarCraft experience while maintaining the same gameplay that has captivated a passionate community of gamers for almost two decades. It’s also fully compatible with the existing version of StarCraft, meaning that those who purchase the upgrade can play with those who already have StarCraft and StarCraft: Brood War. Updates and new features include: Full graphical upgrade of the original StarCraft and the StarCraft: Brood War expansion

Widescreen UHD support for up to 4K resolution

New matchmaking and leaderboards

Player profiles that track individual statistics

Cloud saving for campaign progress, hotkeys, and replays

Higher fidelity music and sound

Switch between Remastered and the original StarCraft with the click of a button!

