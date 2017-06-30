Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Rated for 3DS and ReCore: Definitive Edition Rated for Xbox One in Korea - News

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney for the Nintendo 3DS and ReCore: Definitive Edition for the Xbox One have both been rated by the Korean Game Rating Board.





ReCore: Definitive Edition was first rated in Germany in March.

Thanks Gematsu.

