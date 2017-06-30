Last Day of June Releases August 31 - News

505 Games and Ovosonico announced Last Day of June will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on August 31 for $19.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

Join Carl and June on what begins as a magical outing to their favorite spot, and try to unlock the sequence of events that could save the day – and June’s life – in this cinematic experience that will compel you to ask yourself: “What would I do to save the one I love?”



Last Day of June is an interactive tale about love and loss, from an all-star team of creators - including critically acclaimed director Massimo Guarini (Murasaki Baby, Shadows of the Damned) & award-winning musician and record producer Steven Wilson, and featuring a collaboration with writer/director/animator Jess Cope (animator on “Frankenweenie”, director for Metallica’s “Here Comes Revenge” music video).

Pre-orders are now open and are 25 percent off on the PlayStation 4.

