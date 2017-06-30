DFC: Xbox One X to Sell 17 Million Units by 2021 - News

/ 2,216 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Microsoft during E3 2017 earlier this month revealed the Xbox One X, the more powerful Xbox One, will launch on November 7 for $499. Despite the higher price tag research firm DFC Intelligence the Xbox One X will sell 17 million units by the end of 2021.

DFC says the 17 million Xbox One X units sold will being total Xbox One sales up to 63 million units. That is in comparison with the PlayStation 4 that has already sold more than 60 million units.

"Xbox One X is an expensive system designed to appeal to a fairly narrow demographic of gamers who want high quality graphics but do not want to spend money on a high-end PC," said DFC analyst David Cole. "The challenge is that is a fairly small addressable market, even as sales of 4k television sets start to soar. Both the Nintendo Switch or Sony PlayStation 4 offer a very strong value proposition that consumers seem to be flocking to."

"Many of the exclusives are fairly minor indie titles that will probably not take advantage of the enhanced graphics features of the system," he added. "Furthermore, the leap from 1080 to 4k resolution is simply not as revolutionary as the previous movement from standard definition to high definition."

Thanks MCVUK.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles