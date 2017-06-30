DFC: Xbox One X to Sell 17 Million Units by 2021 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 9 hours ago / 2,216 Views
Microsoft during E3 2017 earlier this month revealed the Xbox One X, the more powerful Xbox One, will launch on November 7 for $499. Despite the higher price tag research firm DFC Intelligence the Xbox One X will sell 17 million units by the end of 2021.
DFC says the 17 million Xbox One X units sold will being total Xbox One sales up to 63 million units. That is in comparison with the PlayStation 4 that has already sold more than 60 million units.
"Xbox One X is an expensive system designed to appeal to a fairly narrow demographic of gamers who want high quality graphics but do not want to spend money on a high-end PC," said DFC analyst David Cole. "The challenge is that is a fairly small addressable market, even as sales of 4k television sets start to soar. Both the Nintendo Switch or Sony PlayStation 4 offer a very strong value proposition that consumers seem to be flocking to."
"Many of the exclusives are fairly minor indie titles that will probably not take advantage of the enhanced graphics features of the system," he added. "Furthermore, the leap from 1080 to 4k resolution is simply not as revolutionary as the previous movement from standard definition to high definition."
You'd assume S would sell far in excess of the X. If the XBO X sells 17m, then that means XBO sales combined would likely reach 80m, I don't see that happening.
Bullshit!
That's extremely optimisic, and that's coming from someone who prefers xbox, has an original xbox one, an s, and plans to trade in for an x.
I think they ment " hopefully 7mill" instead of 17.
Truth. 17 millions and that's just One X? It will be probably 20 millions total, 15-16 being One S and less than 5 million being One X
or possibly the 7 was the added mistaken number :S
Assuming you round off Xbox one sales at 34 million by the end of the year - that means "they" expect the X1X to sell 50% of what both the Xb1, and Xb1 S did in the same time period. There are many factors why there is no chance of that 1) XB1 has little to no Nintendo competition for most of those years. X1X will be starting with day one competition. 2) The PS4 took time to get a dominating game base. The X1X will be competing against that day one. 3) The XB1 had "Exclusives" at the beginning. The X1X games will be on the xbox one, AND PC. 4) By 2021 comes out I assume the ps5 will be out around 6 months to a year. Talk about putting a HUGE damper on the x1x sales. So you have a system that cost more, has massive competition in games, some competition in multi-plats, and even some competition in their own exclusives. While its key selling points like "4k player" can be found in the console half its price.
I can see the console doing close to the target if there's a price drop, which there's bound to be...
Going by this report, they expect the Xbox One X to sell 17m units from Novermber 2017-December 2021, whereas the Xbox One S to only sell 16m units from July 2017-December 2021. A little bit off I think. But realistically, yes, we could see 17m Xbox One X in a 4 year timeframe with no double multiple price drops. The real question is where will the PS4 and PS4 Pro be at the same time?
4 years is a long time, thats 4 years of price drops and at one point I wouldn't be suprised if the X becomes more populair then the S, 17m would be a good job for this console but its deff possible. 4k televisions are being sold to almost everyone who purchases a TV and people want content for it.
Maybe, but at the moment it seems it won't sell particularly well (at least for a year or so....).
If you wanted a system just for 4k media you can get that in the far cheaper S model though, sure that isn't being pushed as a "true 4k" console but it has some nice offerings for those with a 4k TV in terms of 4k streaming and blu ray.
Comments below voting threshold
Regradless what it sells. If its not leading the market in the sales race appentally its a failure. 17 million is doable considering its not only for gamers but 4k media buyers.
You can't be serious. 17 million sales in 3 years for a $500 console when One S also heavily advertised for 4K in whole of 2016 and 2017 is $199 to $249?
Hmm did you forget the launch prices of the XB1 and PS4? Or the 360 and PS3? If it was just a games console than yes 17m is too high. However 4k TV owners can consider one based off its multiple features like actually being a 4k Blu ray aswell as a Games console. Its attracting 2 different markets here not just 1. The X1S will obviously sell more however thats not a 4k gaming machine unlike the X
