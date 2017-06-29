Call of Duty: Ghosts Added to Xbox One Backward Compatibility - News

Microsoft has added Call of Duty: Ghosts to the long list of Xbox 360 games that are playable on the Xbox One through Backward Compatibility.

Call of Duty: Ghosts is coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today https://t.co/qPMRNrLoTQ pic.twitter.com/7RiiLnPS0Y — ðŸ’¬ Larry Hryb (@majornelson) June 29, 2017

Other recent games include Assassin's Creed III, Matt Hazard: Blood, Bath and Beyond, Shadow Assault Tenchu, Ilomio, and Shinobi.

