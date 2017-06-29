Call of Duty: Ghosts Added to Xbox One Backward Compatibility - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 13 hours ago / 5,910 Views
Microsoft has added Call of Duty: Ghosts to the long list of Xbox 360 games that are playable on the Xbox One through Backward Compatibility.
Call of Duty: Ghosts is coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today https://t.co/qPMRNrLoTQ pic.twitter.com/7RiiLnPS0Y— ðŸ’¬ Larry Hryb (@majornelson) June 29, 2017
Other recent games include Assassin's Creed III, Matt Hazard: Blood, Bath and Beyond, Shadow Assault Tenchu, Ilomio, and Shinobi.
Microsoft really are doing well adding amazing features to Xbox One. Most exciting console Imo. They hit it out of the park with BC.
Always nice to see some xbox love, BC is #4thegamers :)
An 880x720 version of the game to join the X1's 720p version of it. Why? I guess you can pick up the X360 version of ghosts for a fiver and check it out before committing the 12 or so euro for the X1 version of the game.
X1 version also had better graphics and the most stable frame rate of all port.
Odd addition considering its already on X1. But it sold really well on 360. An under rated release in my opinion, the second half of the campaign is pretty good.
I thought Microsoft was trying to ADD value to the Xbox One
Lol awesome joke. Ghosts was awful haha
Xbox One version is also 720p which looks awful, game is trash either way though.
