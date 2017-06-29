Call of Duty: Ghosts Added to Xbox One Backward Compatibility

by William D'Angelo, posted 13 hours ago / 5,910 Views

Microsoft has added Call of Duty: Ghosts to the long list of Xbox 360 games that are playable on the Xbox One through Backward Compatibility.

Other recent games include Assassin's Creed III, Matt Hazard: Blood, Bath and Beyond, Shadow Assault Tenchu, Ilomio, and Shinobi.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


4 Comments

tinfamous12
tinfamous12 (13 hours ago)

Microsoft really are doing well adding amazing features to Xbox One. Most exciting console Imo. They hit it out of the park with BC.

malistix1985
malistix1985 (12 hours ago)

Always nice to see some xbox love, BC is #4thegamers :)

Ganoncrotch
Ganoncrotch (9 hours ago)

An 880x720 version of the game to join the X1's 720p version of it. Why? I guess you can pick up the X360 version of ghosts for a fiver and check it out before committing the 12 or so euro for the X1 version of the game.

Mr Puggsly
Mr Puggsly (38 minutes ago)

X1 version also had better graphics and the most stable frame rate of all port.

Mr Puggsly
Mr Puggsly (34 minutes ago)

Odd addition considering its already on X1. But it sold really well on 360. An under rated release in my opinion, the second half of the campaign is pretty good.

Nuvendil
Nuvendil (13 hours ago)

I thought Microsoft was trying to ADD value to the Xbox One

lukeperryglover
lukeperryglover (12 hours ago)

Lol awesome joke. Ghosts was awful haha

Radek
Radek (10 hours ago)

Xbox One version is also 720p which looks awful, game is trash either way though.

