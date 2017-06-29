Nights of Azure 2 Launches in October for the Switch, PS4 and PC - News

Koei Tecmo announced Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC in North America on October 24 and in Europe on October 27.

Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon takes place in a fictional, demon-ridden Western European city towards the end of the 19th century. The story focuses on a knight protector named Alushe and her two childhood friends – Liliana, a kind-hearted priestess, and Ruhenheid, a holy knight of the Lourdes Order. While guarding Liliana, Alushe is ambushed and killed only to later awaken as an artificial half-demon at the hands of the New Curia, a religious organization with dark ties. In the company of a variety of unlikely allies with their own pasts and agendas, Alushe’s strong desire to save Liliana gives her the strength to scatter the shadows shrouding the world and motivation to uncover the shocking truth behind the mysterious Queen of the Moon.



