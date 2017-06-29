Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns Coming to Europe on October 13 - News

Nintendo announced on Twitter Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns will launch for the Nintendo 3DS in Europe on October 13.

The game is currently available in North America and Japan

Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns crops up on Nintendo #3DS on October 13th! pic.twitter.com/Ufzw29XcPy — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) June 29, 2017

Here is an overview of the game:

The original and best-selling farming/life sim returns for its 20th anniversary with a brand new adventure! Take on the role of a young city slicker who has always wished for a life on the farm. Your dream leads you to a huge plot of open land just ready to be filled with crops, livestock, decorations, and more. Your new farm is at the crossroads of three different towns. Westown, with its cows and corrals, has everything the classic frontier settler needs. Right next door is Lulukoko Town, a warm, friendly paradise to rival any tropical island. Rounding out the neighborhood is Tsuyukusa, a traditional Far Eastern village. Become friends with the residents and help them improve their towns, then connect to other farmers like you, locally or via internet, to chat and trade useful items. Grow crops, raise adorable pets, become a renowned chef or fashionista, and even discover romance with the locals. It’s all up to you in Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns.

