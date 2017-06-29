Senko no Ronde 2 Gets 6 Character Introduction Trailers - News

/ 379 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Six new character introduction trailers have been released for Senko no Ronde 2. These trailers introduce Ernula, Jasper Hilquit Hongo, Ranatus, Sakuraka Sanjo, Ursure Uexkull, and Theo Tveit.



View them below:

Senko no Ronde 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on September 7.



