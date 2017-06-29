Check Out 12 Minutes of The Swords of Ditto Gameplay - News

Devolver Digital and One Bit Beyond has released a 12 minute gameplay video of The Swords of Ditto.

Here is an overview:

The Swords of Ditto is a compact action RPG that creates a unique adventure for each new hero of legend in the relentless fight against the evil Mormo. Explore a delightful but dangerous overworld, brave menacing dungeons, and improve your hero in a charming village, during your quest to overcome the evil that plagues the island. Unleash the mystical Sword of Ditto and grab a co-op friend for an unforgettable adventure filled with delightful characters, extraordinary loot, and heroic battles!



The Swords of Ditto will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC in early 2018.



