Nintendo to Release More SNES Classic Units Than the NES Classic - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 13 hours ago / 2,606 Views
Nintendo has promised it will release more units of the Super NES Classic Edition than it did the NES Classic Edition last year.
"We aren’t providing specific numbers, but we will produce significantly more units of Super NES Classic Edition than we did of NES Classic Edition," a Nintendo representative told Kotaku.
"Super Nintendo Entertainment System: Super NES Classic Edition is currently planned to ship from Sept. 29 until the end of calendar year 2017. At this time, we have nothing to announce regarding any possible shipments beyond this year.
"Our long-term efforts are focused on delivering great games for the Nintendo Switch system and continuing to build momentum for that platform, as well as serving the more than 63 million owners of Nintendo 3DS family systems. We are offering Super Nintendo Entertainment System: Super NES Classic Edition in special recognition of the fans who show tremendous interest our classic content."
The Super NES Classic will launch on September 29 for $79.99.
So...what? Two thousand instead of one thousand this time?
My emulator is free.
It also isn't manufactured by Nintendo and thus doesn't have any value. This is more than just wanting to play the games. There are people who want authentic branded hardware/collectors items from Nintendo. Let them have their fun. Yes, people can emulate all they want why ruin it for the people who just want this thing? It doesn't take a rocket scientist or money to emulate. We know we can emulate, that's not the point of the NES Classic or NES Classic. Enjoy your emulator, we don't have interest in it for various reasons. ~Rant Not that this is directly aimed at you but why do we think all customers care about emulators and most likely pirated software.
- +1
I just said my emulator is free. You don't need to write a speech because of that. You're the one ranting. Such a cry baby...
- 0
Are your games on that emulator free too?
- 0
I'm not sure that playing downloaded roms is technically legal. If you made your own roms from your own cartridges then maybe, it must be legal for personal use, that's just a private backup.
- 0
Interesting. It went from 30 NES games at $60 to 21 SNES games at $80. And no, it doesn't cost Nintendo a thin dime more to produce the SNES Classic.
How do you know it doesn't cost them more? I doubt the parts or manufacturing are more expensive, but I can easily see some of those third party games demanding higher licensing fees than the NES games.
- 0
Yeah, that extra controller they threw in was just donated to them by the manufacturer.
- 0
"How many more" is the question. A few hundred thousand more isn't going to make much difference, they're going to need at least a million more to even come close to satisfying demand, probably more.
I'll believe it when I see it.....in stock that is.
Best give us 10 million. And next year produce another 10 million mini NES again
Yeah sure, that's why it's sold-out on most sites, because of tons of scalpers ? Just produce the snes mini until the demand is satisfied, godammit.
Just give me SF2 on Switch you s***s!
