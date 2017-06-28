Nintendo to Release More SNES Classic Units Than the NES Classic - News

by, posted 13 hours ago

Nintendo has promised it will release more units of the Super NES Classic Edition than it did the NES Classic Edition last year.

"We aren’t providing specific numbers, but we will produce significantly more units of Super NES Classic Edition than we did of NES Classic Edition," a Nintendo representative told Kotaku.

"Super Nintendo Entertainment System: Super NES Classic Edition is currently planned to ship from Sept. 29 until the end of calendar year 2017. At this time, we have nothing to announce regarding any possible shipments beyond this year.

"Our long-term efforts are focused on delivering great games for the Nintendo Switch system and continuing to build momentum for that platform, as well as serving the more than 63 million owners of Nintendo 3DS family systems. We are offering Super Nintendo Entertainment System: Super NES Classic Edition in special recognition of the fans who show tremendous interest our classic content."

The Super NES Classic will launch on September 29 for $79.99.

