Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 1.2 Update Out Now - News

by, posted 14 hours ago

Nintendo has released the 1.2 update for the Nintendo Switch game, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Here is the complete patch notes:

Race rules and course name are now displayed on loading screens for online and wireless play, as well as Mario Kart TV.

Players who are behind in online matches will receive items geared toward catching up more frequently.

In online matches, no more than two Piranha Plants will be granted as items at the same time.

Controls are no longer unresponsive when the timer runs out when choosing a Mii racing suit for online matches.

When a player uses an item right after the Super Horn in online matches, that item will now remain available for other players.

Item wheel no longer spins continuously in online matches.

Online matches now end as intended 30 seconds after the first place racer finishes.

The Boomerang now returns to the first slot, if possible, after a player catches it.

Items shown in a player’s item slots now display correctly when holding an item behind them.

No longer possible to use an item after it has been used to block an attack.

Communication errors no longer occur frequently while spectating or after spectating online matches.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012.

