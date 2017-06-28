Xbox Ultimate Game Sale Discounts Games Up to 65% Off Starting June 30 - News

Microsoft announced the Xbox Ultimate Game Sale starts on June 30 and ends on July 10.

Over 300 Xbox games and add-ons will be discounted up to 65 percent off. Xbox Live Gold members can save up to an extra 10 percent.

Confirmed games on sale include Injustice 2, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, Prey, Rocket League, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Legacy, Call of Duty: Black Ops II, Red Dead Redemption, Grand Theft Auto V, and Skate 3.

Games on Windows 10 will also be discounted. This includes Gears of War 4, Halo Wars 2, Resident Evil 7, Fallout Shelter, Dead Rising 4, and more.



