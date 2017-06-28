PlayStation Plus Games for July Announced - News

Sony on the PlayStation Blog have revealed the PlayStation Plus games for July. Two PlayStation 4 titles, two PlayStation 3 titles and two PlayStation Vita titles (one with crossbuy with PS4) will be available for free to download.

The free PlayStation Plus games for the month are:

Until Dawn, PS4

Game of Thrones, PS4

Tokyo Jungle, PS3

Darkstalkers Resurrection, PS3

Element4l, PS Vita

Don’t Die, Mr. Robot, PS Vita (Cross Buy on PS4)

