PlayStation Plus Games for July Announced - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 9 hours ago / 3,411 Views
Sony on the PlayStation Blog have revealed the PlayStation Plus games for July. Two PlayStation 4 titles, two PlayStation 3 titles and two PlayStation Vita titles (one with crossbuy with PS4) will be available for free to download.
The free PlayStation Plus games for the month are:
- Until Dawn, PS4
- Game of Thrones, PS4
- Tokyo Jungle, PS3
- Darkstalkers Resurrection, PS3
- Element4l, PS Vita
- Don’t Die, Mr. Robot, PS Vita (Cross Buy on PS4)
Until Dawn makes this month worth it.
Snap Until Dawn is huge win! Awesome its free!!!
Until Dawn is one of my favorite PS4 exclusives this gen and one of the best horror games I've played in quite some time. Anyone who hasn't played it should give it a try, especially if you enjoy horror or slasher movies.
2 good months in a row :D
Oh Until Dawn will be nice.
Not a bad month at all! I've been contemplating getting until dawn for a while but was afraid it wasn't my type of game. Guess now I get to try it out first hand LOL
