Arms Remains Atop the Japanese Charts

Arms (NS) has remained at the top of the Japanese charts with sales of 28,748 units, according to Media Create for the week ending June 25.

Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood (PS4) debuted in second with sales of 28,731 units. The Alliance Alive (3DS) debuted in third with sales of 26,421 units. Farpoint (PSV) debuted in fourth with sales of 17,100 units.





The PlayStation 4 was the best-selling platform with sales of 25,680 units. The Switch sold 22,361 units, the 3DS sold 14,729 units, and the PlayStation Vita sold 4,077 units. The Xbox One sold 265 units, the PS3 sold 201 units and the Wii U sold 150 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[NSW] Arms (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 28,748 (129,400) [PS4] Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood (Square Enix, 06/20/17) – 28,731 (New) [3DS] The Alliance Alive (FuRyu, 06/22/17) – 26,421 (New) [PSV] Farpoint (SIE, 06/22/17) – 17,100 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13,545 (535,636) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 8,312 (513,038) [3DS] Monster Hunter XX (Capcom, 03/16/17) – 7,210 (1,528,663) [PSV] God Wars: Future Past (Kadokawa Games, 06/22/17) – 5,291 (New) [PS4] Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana (Falcom, 05/25/17) – 5,042 (53,006) [PS4] God Wars: Future Past (Kadokawa Games, 06/22/17) – 5,039 (New) [PS4] Final Fantasy XIV Complete Pack (Square Enix, 06/20/17) – 4,030 (New) [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V (Low Price Version) (Take-Two, 10/08/15) – 3,709 (353,284) [PS4] Tekken 7 (Bandai Namco, 06/01/17) – 3,510 (80,113) [3DS] Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultimate Mission X (Bandai Namco, 04/27/17) – 3,084 (170,134) [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition (SIE, 03/19/15) – 3,061 (1,167,241) [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Pokemon Moon (Nintendo, 11/18/16) – 3,000 (3,278,414) [PS4] NieR: Automata (Square Enix, 02/23/17) – 2,668 (347,508) [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 2,666 (193,012) [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo, 12/01/16) – 2,385 (1,054,786) [PS4] LocoRoco Remastered (SIE, 06/22/17) – 2,161 (New)

