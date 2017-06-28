Inside and Limbo to Get Double Package Release at Retail in September - News

Playdead announced it has partnered with 505 Games to release a retail double package that will include Inside and Limbo.

The $29.99 package will launch in the US on September 12 and Europe on September 15.

Here is an overview of each game:

Limbo is an eerie black-and-white 2D sidescroller that features elements of film noir, terrific horror and haunting imagery that adds increased depth to the game’s minimalist and ambient gameplay.

is an eerie black-and-white 2D sidescroller that features elements of film noir, terrific horror and haunting imagery that adds increased depth to the game’s minimalist and ambient gameplay. Inside heaves unique challenges at players navigating a stark, yet gorgeous dystopian monochromatic 2.5D environment to guide the red-shirt wearing protagonist away from nearly certain death that culminates in a heart-pounding climax.

