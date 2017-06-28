Free-to-play Orcs Must Die! Unchained Coming to PS4 - News

/ 2,627 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Robot Entertainment announced the free-to-play action tower defense game Orcs Must Die! Unchained will launch for the PlayStation 4 on July 18.

PlayStation Plus members who install the game by August 17 will get an exclusive package of in-game currency, skins, consumables, and more. It is valued at more than $20.





"After a fantastic showing at last year’s PlayStation Experience, we wrapped up our open beta and launched Orcs Must Die Unchained for PC in April," said community manager Laura Barret. "Now we are thrilled to announce that the game will be arriving on PS4 with new content, game modes, and regular updates. All this for the low, low price of… nothing. That’s right! Orcs Must Die Unchained is free to play.

"For those who are unfamiliar with Orcs Must Die Unchained, it takes the award-winning Orcs Must Die action tower defense gameplay to a whole new level with three-player team-based gameplay. Slay the invading hordes to protect your Rift, but don’t get cocky because the stakes are higher, the traps are bloodier, and the invaders are even more ravenous. You’ll need to bring your A-game and a couple of the biggest orc-haters you can find to fight off these hordes!

"Set in the familiar world of its hilarious predecessors, Unchained introduces a pantheon of powerful new heroes, deadly traps, dynamic maps, and a variety of gameplay modes for players to hack, grind, flatten, gibletize, incinerate, and fling orcs in defense of the Rift. Defeat the invading armies to collect and upgrade traps, traits, and other powerful items. You’ll go from apprentice to rift lord in no time!

"Survival mode lets players slay their way to the top of the orc pile in 3-player co-op defense gameplay. Sabotage mode puts two teams of three head-to-head; troll the opposing team with powerful spells designed to weaken their defenses and summon enemies to overrun them — but be on guard as they’ll be doing the same. Weekly Challenges give players the chance to conquer challenging, inventive scenarios. Endless mode will keep the orcs, ogres, and other uglies comin’ until you break."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles