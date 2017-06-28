Ninja Usagimaru: Two Tails of Adventure Announced for PlayStation Vita - News

Arc System Works and FK Digital have announced Ninja Usagimaru: Two Tails of Adventure for the PlayStation Vita.

The game is a collection of Ninja Usagimaru: The Gem of Blessings and Ninja Usagimaru: The Mysterious Karakuri Castle. It iwll launch on July 7 in Japan for 1,200 yen.



Here is an overview of each game in the collection:

Ninja Usagimaru: The Gem of Blessings Jump over obstacles, defeat the Mononoke army and save the abducted villagers from their evil clutches! You control Usagimaru, and sets off on a journey to rescue captivated villagers from the evil grasps of the Mononoke. Your mission is to bring the villagers to the safety of the Usagi Statue. In each stage there will be a captured villager, and the path to rescue them is filled with various traps and Mononoke. Use the various tools you have in your possession, and utilize the terrain and even the Mononoke themselves in order to rescue the villagers, and finally bring them to safety! Ninja Usagimaru: The Mysterious Karakuri Castle NNinja Usagimaru: The Mysterious Karakuri Castle is an action puzzle game that challenges players to put their sharpened ninja skills to the test! Taking place in a time long forgotten by men, players assume the role of Usagimaru, a legendary hero who embarks on a massive quest to save his village from the clutches of vile monsters. Travel through 60+ mind-boggling levels to rescue captured villagers and restore order to the land. Ready to reap the rewards of a true ninja warrior? Freeing villagers will bestow bonuses to boost your equipment and skills! Navigate tough traps, manipulate the environment and overcome brain twisting puzzles as the one and only Usagimaru!

