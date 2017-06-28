Famitsu: Switch Sales Top 1 Million Units in Japan - News

/ 4,639 Views

by, posted 18 hours ago

Total sales of the Nintendo Switch in Japan have surpassed the one million as of June 25, according to Famitsu sales data.

Here are the top five best-selling games on the Switch in Japan:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (04/28/17, Nintendo) – 501,614 units sold The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 460,480 units sold 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 200,807 units sold Arms (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 154,845 units sold Super Bomberman R (Konami, 03/03/17) – 92,112 units sold

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles