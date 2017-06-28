July Games with Gold Announced - News

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Live Games with Gold for July 2017. Two Xbox Ones game and two Xbox 360 games will be free to download next month, and all of the Xbox 360 games are playable on Xbox One.

The Games with Gold for July are:

Grow Up ($9.99 ERP): Available July 1-30 on Xbox One

Runbow ($14.99 ERP): Available July 16-Aug 15 on Xbox One

Kane & Lynch 2 ($14.99 ERP): Available July 1-15 on Xbox 360 & Xbox One

LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game ($19.99 ERP): Available July 16-30 on Xbox 360 & Xbox One

