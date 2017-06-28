Super Cloudbuilt Launches in July for PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

Double Eleven and Coilworks announced Super Cloudbuilt will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on July 25, and Xbox One on July 28.





Originally launched on PC in 2014 as Cloudbuilt, Coilworks and Double Eleven have fully remastered the experience, from enhancements to base mechanics to the stunning visuals throughout the game’s futuristic setting. Super Cloudbuilt challenges players to guide Demi, a young soldier who awakens in a stretch of overgrown ruins, through stages demanding split-second platforming precision and a steady hand with Demi’s blaster above a bottomless void. Demi learns more about her new surroundings as players hurtle their way through this world toward one of the game’s multiple endings. Between its Story, Ranked and Rush modes, alternate visual styles, and a total of 177 distinct challenges, Super Cloudbuilt offers a wealth of content for players to chase incredible clear times in, whether they’re keen on improving their own records or topping those of their leaderboard rivals.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

