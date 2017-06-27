God Wars: Future Past Sales Top 100,000 Worldwide - News

Kadokawa Games announced worldwide sales for God Wars: Future Past have topped 100,000 units.





God Wars: Future Past launched for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in North America, Europe and Japan earlier this month.

